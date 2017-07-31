FBI: Men who spotted polygamous leader will split reward

FILE- In this Aug. 4, 2011, file photo, Lyle Jeffs, brother of polygamous religious leader Warren Jeffs, arrives carrying a box of defense materials in the sexual assault trial against Warren at the Tom Green County Courthouse in San Angelo, Texas. A pair of pawn shop workers who provided a key tip that helped authorities capture Lyle Jeffs will split a $50,000 reward from the FBI, the agency revealed Monday, July 31, 2017. Tony Gutierrez, File AP Photo