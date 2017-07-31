National

Judges: No special elections for redrawn NC districts

By GARY D. ROBERTSON Associated Press

July 31, 2017 7:08 PM

RALEIGH, N.C.

Federal judges have rejected a request to hold special elections next March in state legislative districts once new lines are drawn to eliminate illegal racial gerrymandering.

The three-judge panel issued its order late Monday. It means the next General Assembly elections won't occur until November 2018.

But the judges did tell Republican lawmakers that they'll have to approve new House and Senate boundaries by this September — at least two months earlier than the time GOP leaders sought.

The three judges told lawmakers to draw the new maps by Sept. 1 but wrote that they would extend the deadline to Sept. 15 if lawmakers make enough progress on new boundaries in the next few weeks.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video