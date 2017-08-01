National

No charges for deputies in fatal shooting of man with knife

The Associated Press

August 01, 2017 7:14 AM

CORDOVA, Tenn.

Two sheriff's deputies in Tennessee will not face charges after shooting a knife-carrying man who later died.

News outlets report that Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich says that two Shelby County Sheriff's deputies will not be charged in the July 2016 shooting of 46-year-old Edmond Otis Studdard, who died of complications from the gunshot wounds in September. The redacted Tennessee Bureau of Investigation file on the shooting was posted online Monday. The deputies' identities have not been released.

Authorities said Studdard crashed a pickup truck, cut his wrists, threatened deputies with a knife and yelled "shoot me" before deputies shot him, citing fear for their lives.

Weinrich said the efforts of a specially trained Crisis Intervention Team deputy couldn't alleviate the threat he posed, leaving deputies with no alternative.

