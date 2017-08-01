She was looking for her folks. A wet concrete floor wasn't going to get in her way

Contractor Jonathan Porter had just poured a fresh concrete basement floor for a family in Cleveland, Tenn., on Friday when he went back to check on it before he left the job.
Good thing he did. He found someone standing in the wet concrete, and she was only 2.
Little Izzadora Millaway, who lives in the house with her mom and dad and two siblings, had slipped away from her grandma’s care upstairs and had gone down to the basement to look for her parents.
Glop.
She set one foot down into the wet concrete, 5 inches deep, then the other, and kept walking.
What a slog, right through the goop that had been poured about 30 minutes or so earlier.
Porter found her standing in the wet concrete in the middle of the basement, well past her ankles in concrete. She froze when she saw him.
“Oh my God,” Porter said.
“She had a look on her face that was priceless,” Porter told the Today show. “She didn’t know whether to back up or move forward.”
He called out to Izzadora’s parents, who were just outside the basement.
He took a picture of Izzadora and her fancy footwork and posted them to the company’s Facebook page, labeling them “best concrete comedy.”
“I picked her up, and we laughed about it. Normally we see dogs and cats in this, but not little kids. That was a first,” Porter, who has been in the concrete business for 30 years, told ABC.
Izzadora’s mom, Sara, told Today that if Porter and his crew had already left she would have called 911 “because we didn’t know what to do.
“To her, I guess it was just squishy on her toes and she was going to keep walking until she found us.”
Porter used detergent and water to clean off Izzadora’s feet. He poured fresh concrete to cover her trail, then had her and her older brother leave their footprints in a corner of the basement – this time on purpose.
