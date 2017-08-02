He was charged with ‘terroristic threats’ when his salad didn’t have enough cucumbers

A lack of cucumbers in a fast food restaurant salad led police to charge one man with “terroristic threats” on Sunday, according to Lancaster Online.
The man, 58-year-old Theodore L. Gunderson Jr., reportedly grew irate and threatened to kill an employee when he felt a salad from a Wendy’s in New Holland, Pennsylvania, didn’t have enough cucumbers.
He also threw the salad at the employee and said “if I had a gun or a knife you would be the first to go," according to an affidavit from New Holland police Officer Michael Specht.
The New Holland Police Department confirmed the incident happened through a private message on Facebook.
Gunderson was already in his vehicle by the time police arrived to the scene. At first, he refused to exit the car or roll down his window, according to police.
Police informed Gunderson that he was under arrest once he rolled down his window, at which point he placed his key in the car’s ignition.
A police officer then reached into the car to stop Gunderson from driving away, but he was too late — Gunderson began to drive away with the officer’s arm still in the vehicle. The officer had to take multiple steps to avoid falling underneath the moving car, according to police, but he was not injured.
Gunderson was then arrested and charged with making terroristic threats, aggravated assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, according to Lancaster Online.
