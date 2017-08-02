Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer

National

A Walmart shopper wanted a refund. She went to jail instead.

By Mark Price

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

August 02, 2017 9:56 AM

LINCOLNTON, N.C.

Returning merchandise to a store rarely gets a shopper arrested, but that’s exactly what happened Monday to a Lincolnton woman who tried to return 67 items at a Walmart, according to Lincolnton Police.

The problem?

Kimberly Fuller McCabe’s returns were stolen from the same store, reported a post on the Lincolnton Police Department’s Facebook page.

Among the 67 items: Underwear, staplers, wrist wraps, notebooks, magazines and medical supplies. “There was no rhyme or reason,” said one officer. “It was as if someone had randomly filled up a cart.”

Lincolnton Police said they were called by the store’s manager, who reported a woman was attempting to return stolen merchandise. McCabe, 44, was patiently waiting in the store when cops approached her, officials said. Authorities did not detail what the returned items were.

McCabe was charged with attempted felony obtaining property by false pretense. Bond was set at $10,000, police said.

As for the merchandise, it was documented and returned to Walmart, police said.

McCabe has prior convictions for felony larceny, second-degree trespassing and filing a false police report. McCabe is also currently on probation for her convictions, police said.

Shoplifting probe leads to officer-involved shooting for Horry police

A Sumter woman was shot by an Horry County police officer after she drug another officer while fleeing from a crime scene. The woman, who was being investigated for shoplifting at the Surfside Beach Wal-Mart, fled the scene and led police on a 10-mile chase through Myrtle Beach.

Courtesy of Horry County Police Department

Wal-Mart surveillance video shows suspect assaulting employee with stolen item

Richland County deputies are searching for a suspect who allegedly stole a camera system from Wal-Mart then struck an employee with the box as he was leaving the store. The incident occurred Thursday at 10060 Two Notch Road.

Richland County Sheriff's Department

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

View More Video