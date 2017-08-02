Ozzy will rock during the eclipse. Some say he’s ruining a near ‘religious experience’

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:55 Copperheads become face of new Fort Mill high school Pause 1:23 New BBQ coming to Ridgeway 1:39 Lancaster mother, boyfriend in custody after shooting death of toddler 1:50 Prosecutor: Suspects in Lancaster County slaying planned to rob victim of drugs 1:10 Officers visit Rock Hill neighborhoods for National Night Out 0:56 Vacationers evacuate blacked-out Ocracoke Island 2:53 "I'm from Fairfield County and it's a grim day." 3:47 Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:13 How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 1:21 Family of inmate in coma fights his release Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Video advertisement for Moonstock 2017 in Carterville, IL, featuring Ozzy Osbourne, who will perform his hit Bark At The Moon during the solar eclipse Aug. 21.

Video advertisement for Moonstock 2017 in Carterville, IL, featuring Ozzy Osbourne, who will perform his hit Bark At The Moon during the solar eclipse Aug. 21.