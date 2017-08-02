Appeals court decides fate of nation's oldest synagogue

FILE - In this July 30, 2009 file photo, visitors stand outside the Touro Synagogue in Newport, R.I. The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston announced Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, that the nation’s oldest synagogue, Shearith Israel, had won its case over the ownership of Touro Synagogue, in Newport, the nation’s oldest synagogue building. The appeals court ruled that Shearith Israel owns both the synagogue building and historical Jewish ritual objects that have gone with the synagogue. Eric J. Shelton, File AP Photo