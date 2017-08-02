More than 40 people, mostly children, are hurt in a chemical leak at a YMCA

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:02 NAACP issues travel advisory for Missouri Pause 1:49 Congressman Norman visits Rock Hill's Composite Resources during constituent tour 1:23 New BBQ coming to Ridgeway 1:50 Prosecutor: Suspects in Lancaster County slaying planned to rob victim of drugs 1:55 Copperheads become face of new Fort Mill high school 1:39 Lancaster mother, boyfriend in custody after shooting death of toddler 2:31 Fort Mill students talk mascots 1:10 Officers visit Rock Hill neighborhoods for National Night Out 2:24 Rep. Norman: 'I haven't talked to a person yet who's happy with their insurance' 1:38 Fort Mill students caucus on Catawba Ridge High School mascot choices Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Video: Firefighters Jason King and Bramwell Tong prepare to enter the Downtown Durham YMCA to test the air for contaminants. A police officer at the scene said the issue was a chlorine spill, affecting a combination of adults and children (35-40) were in the pool at the time of the reported leak in the disinfection system. Thirty-nine people were injured, including six children in serious condition. Casey Toth ctoth@heraldsun.com

