Sheriff: Marijuana found in cereal boxes during traffic stop

The Associated Press

August 03, 2017 7:44 AM

COVINGTON, La.

Authorities say a man speeding down an interstate in Louisiana has been arrested after deputies found 2 pounds (1 kilogram) of marijuana in cereal boxes.

News outlets report 23-year-old Donald Roots-Scott Jr. of Sacramento, California, was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, an expired driver's license and speeding.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said in a news release deputies pulled Roots-Scott over for traveling at nearly 90 mph (145 kph) on Interstate 12 on Tuesday. Scott told deputies that his driver's license was expired and that marijuana was inside the vehicle.

Authorities found high-grade marijuana hidden inside Honey Nut Cheerios and Cap'n Crunch's Crunch Berries cereal boxes. Roots-Scott told authorities that he was transporting the marijuana for distribution in Mississippi.

It's unclear if Roots-Scott has a lawyer.

