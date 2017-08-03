‘I was stunned’: Watch massive rattlesnake slither in front of unsuspecting hikers

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:30 See why hiker exclaimed, 'That's a big snake!' Pause 2:02 NAACP issues travel advisory for Missouri 1:02 Gold River couple resists homeowners association request to move political signs 1:49 Congressman Norman visits Rock Hill's Composite Resources during constituent tour 1:39 Lancaster mother, boyfriend in custody after shooting death of toddler 1:55 Copperheads become face of new Fort Mill high school 1:50 Prosecutor: Suspects in Lancaster County slaying planned to rob victim of drugs 3:02 Community says final good-bye to Richland County Senior Deputy Derek Fish 2:24 Rep. Norman: 'I haven't talked to a person yet who's happy with their insurance' 2:31 Fort Mill students talk mascots Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Clayton Fleener and his girlfriend, Abigail Kerns, encountered a huge rattlesnake while hiking in Brown County State Park in Indiana on Saturday. Clayton Fleener Facebook

Clayton Fleener and his girlfriend, Abigail Kerns, encountered a huge rattlesnake while hiking in Brown County State Park in Indiana on Saturday. Clayton Fleener Facebook