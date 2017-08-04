National

Police ID man who fired on Chinese Consulate, took own life

The Associated Press

August 04, 2017 1:24 AM

LOS ANGELES

Police have identified a man who opened fire on the Chinese Consulate in Los Angeles before taking his own life.

The gunman was identified Thursday as 62-year-old Larry Xin Zhang, a Chinese national. Police did not release a motive for the attack.

Police say the gunman riddled the Koreatown building with bullets Monday morning before the consulate was open.

Officers answering reports of a shooting found a man seated in his car nearby with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

No one else was hurt.

In 2011, a man was arrested after police said he fired nine shots at a security guard outside the same consulate, but only hit the building. Police said he was protesting China's human rights record.

Police believe the two shootings are unrelated.

