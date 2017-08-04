10 Things to Know for Today

A poster that shows some of Venezuela's opposition leaders holding a sign with a message that reads in Spanish: "That constituent assembly will not pass" is displayed on a wall near Altamira Square in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017. Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro defiantly dismissed allegations that official turnout figures for the election of an all-powerful constituent assembly were manipulated. Pictured in the poster are Henrique Capriles, left, Lilian Tintori, second left, Maria Corina Machado, second right, and National Assembly President Julio Borges, right.