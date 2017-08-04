National

Surveillance drone to fly at Trump golf course during visit

The Associated Press

August 04, 2017 10:48 AM

BEDMINSTER, N.J.

Golfers and neighbors of President Donald Trump's New Jersey course will have something more than just the president to look out for over the next few weeks.

The Secret Service has issued a privacy notice warning those in the Bedminster area about a planned test of a tethered unmanned surveillance aircraft while Trump is staying at his home on the golf course.

Trump starts his 17-day vacation Friday.

The Department of Homeland Security says it is conducting a privacy impact assessment to evaluate privacy risks from the drone's surveillance and image capturing capabilities as it flies 300 to 400 feet in the air.

Homeland Security says a similar surveillance system was used to provide security for this year's Boston Marathon and by the military.

