Feds take no action after reviewing police shooting

The Associated Press

August 04, 2017 10:56 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Federal officials say they agree with a decision not to prosecute a white Tennessee police officer who fatally shot a black man after a traffic stop and have concluded no further action is warranted.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Friday in a statement it had worked with the FBI and the Department of Justice in reviewing investigations by the Nashville Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation into the fatal shooting of Jocques Clemmons in February.

Nashville District Attorney General Glenn Funk announced earlier he wouldn't seek charges against Josh Lippert, saying the officer's actions met the legal definition of self-defense. Police, prosecutors and a key witness say Clemmons had a gun.

The decision drew a swift outcry from the NAACP, some clergy, Clemmons' family and other community members.

