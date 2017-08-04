Martin Shkreli or Gollum? Twitter erupts over Shkreli courtroom sketches

Martin Shkreli, the notorious “Pharma Bro,” was found guilty on three counts of securities fraud by a federal jury on Friday.
As always, Twitter found a way to make a joke out of the situation. And this time, they poked fun at the courtroom sketches.
Twitter users compared some of the courtroom sketches to the character Gollum from the Lord of the Rings movie series. And others just decided to make jokes about the sketches overall.
In 2014, Shkreli purchased the rights to a life-saving drug and raised the price from $13.50 to $750 per pill. He also had a reputation for trolling critics on Twitter and was eventually kicked off the platform. He also bought a one-of-a-kind Wu Tang Clan album for $2 million, according to the Associated Press.
Shkreli faces a maximum prison sentence of 20 years, but will likely receive a less severe punishment, according to CNBC.
Comments