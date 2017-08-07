From respected at elite universities to wanted for murder

This undated photo released by the Alameda County, Calif., Sheriff's Office shows Wyndham Lathem, an associate professor of microbiology at Northwestern University. Lathem and Andrew Warren, an employee of the University of Oxford in Britain, were jailed in the San Francisco area in connection with the death of a young hairdresser in Chicago, police said. Lathem faces a Monday, Aug. 7, 2017 court appearance in the city of Pleasanton, Calif. Alameda County Sheriff's Office via AP)