Chase Stokes, then 10, holds a giant carp weighing 33.25 pounds on April 22, 2017, in Ferrisburgh, Vt. The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department made the record official a few weeks ago, stating that the fish was a quarter-pound bigger than the previous record holder.
National

10-year-old catches 33.25-pound carp. It was the .25 that made all the difference.

The Associated Press

August 06, 2017 5:09 PM

FERRISBURGH, Vt.

A 10-year-old who reeled in a giant carp says he knew it was a record contender before he ever got it ashore.

Chase Stokes’ fish did indeed set a state record in Vermont. It weighed in at 33.25 pounds (15.08 kilograms).

The Rutland Herald reports the carp was weighed at a bait and tackle shop in New York in April. The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department made the record official last month. The fish was a quarter-pound bigger than the previous record holder.

Stokes, now 11, said he likes fish for carp because they’re “hard to find.”

Shawn Good from the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department called the boy a “fishing maniac.” He said Stokes has landed the most trophy fish in Vermont’s Master Angler Program.

  Comments  

