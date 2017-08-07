AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

In this Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, file photo, a military band conductor rehearses ahead a ceremony to commemorate the 90th anniversary of the founding of the People's Liberation Army at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. China's President Xi Jinping has issued a tough line on national sovereignty amid multiple disputes with his country’s neighbors, saying China will never permit any loss of territory. Xi’s declaration came during a nearly one-hour speech Tuesday in Beijing marking the 90th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Liberation Army. Andy Wong, Pool, File AP Photo