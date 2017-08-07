Ted Eytan Flickr
Fan of Moscow Mules? That signature copper mug could give you food poisoning, officials say

By Josh Magness

August 07, 2017

Attention, Moscow Mule fans: the solid copper mug that has become the signature cup for the alcoholic beverage could result in a nasty bout of food poisoning, according to Iowa health officials.

The Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division — which examined what can happen when copper mixes with food — declared that the state will follow FDA code on copper mugs.

The code "prohibits copper from coming into direct contact with foods that have a pH below 6.0,” according to USA Today.

Liquids with a pH below that level include wine, vinegar and fruit juice.

That means cocktails like the Moscow Mule — a drink often served in signature copper cups that includes vodka, ginger beer and lime juice — are potentially unsafe to drink, as they fall below that cutoff.

"High concentrations of copper are poisonous and have caused foodborne illness," the statement from the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division explains. "When copper and copper alloy surfaces contact acidic foods, copper may be leached into the food.”

That might put a damper on some of the drink’s popularity, which is often appreciated on social media for its aesthetic.

 

it's mule mondays #diageorep #ketelone #moscowmule #vodka

A post shared by Shayne Gabris (@shaynethespecialist) on

 

Because Monday's. #mondaymotivation #monday #moscowmule #properglassware

A post shared by Josh Bellmer (@jbellmer) on

The side effects of copper poisoning include stomach pains, yellowing of the skin, diarrhea and vomiting, according to CBS Chicago.

But there’s good news — copper mugs with an inner lining made up of another metal like stainless steel or nickel are completely safe, according to the statement.

