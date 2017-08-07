FILE - This March 22, 2017 file photo shows Barry Bonds responding to a question during a news conference in Scottsdale, Ariz. Bonds so badly wanted to play one final season in 2008 and believes he would have hit 800 home runs or come very close. It “stung” to walk away from a decorated 22-year career with little notice immediately after a record-setting season in which he became home run king with the San Francisco Giants. Bonds is over all that now, working for the Giants, and he was back at AT&T Park, Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, on the 10-year anniversary of his 756th home run here that broke Hank Aaron’s record in2007.
National

Home run king Bonds says he wishes he'd played one more year

By JANIE MCCAULEY AP Baseball Writer

August 07, 2017 10:48 PM

SAN FRANCISCO

Barry Bonds says he wishes he had played one more season.

On the 10th anniversary of breaking baseball's all-time home run record, Bonds tells The Associated Press that he believes he would have hit 800 homers or come very close.

Bonds says it "stung" to walk away after topping Hank Aaron's mark in 2007 while playing for the San Francisco Giants.

The 53-year-old Bonds now works for the Giants. He was at AT&T Park on Monday night, the same place he set the record.

Bonds finished with 762 home runs. The seven-time NL MVP finished up his career under the cloud of steroids allegations.

Bonds said there were never discussions about him playing for the Giants in 2008. He said he didn't push for it because, "I was just told I'm not coming back and that was it."

