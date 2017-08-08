Citizens board reviews North Carolina police shooting

A citizens review board is revisiting a police department's decision that its officer was justified in killing a black man whose wife was begging them not to shoot. Keith Lamont Scott's shooting last September provoked days of civil unrest in North Carolina's largest city, leading to a death, dozens of arrests and millions of dollars in damage.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the shooting by Officer Brentley Vinson was justified and Mecklenburg County District Attorney Andrew Murray said no charges would be filed because Scott had a handgun and Vinson feared Scott would shoot.
The review board announced in June that it found a potential error in the department's decision. It has not publicly revealed what that error might have been.
Moments before Tuesday's meeting was called to order, two people walked in holding signs that read "Police Accountability Now" and "Justice for Keith Lamont Scott."
Also attending were lawyers for the Scott estate and the police, and members of the police force.
