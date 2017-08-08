National

Ohio WWII veteran receives Purple Heart, Bronze Star honors

The Associated Press

agosto 08, 2017 7:54 AM

HILLSBORO, Ohio

A 95-year-old Ohio veteran who fought in the Philippines during World War II has received medals to honor his military service seven decades ago.

WCPO-TV (http://bit.ly/2vIQQQ6 ) reports that a commander from Harry Shoop's former infantry unit presented the Allensburg man with the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star on Monday in Hillsboro.

The Purple Heart recognizes that he was wounded while fighting, having been shot through the hand.

The Bronze Start acknowledges "heroic" actions or other achievements of merit in combat.

Shoop says the medals are reminders of his sacrifices and his love for the United States.

