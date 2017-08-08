He asked his Uber to drop him off on a bridge. So the driver did — and called 911

Chad Farley, a 41-year-old from St. Petersburg, Florida, was working as an Uber driver Monday night when he picked up a young male passenger that seemed to be in a rough spot.
It soon became apparent to Farley that the young man — who asked to be dropped off in the middle of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge — might have had plans to commit suicide, according to the Tampa Bay Times.
He described the “very disturbing Uber experience” in a Facebook post later that night.
"Picked up a guy that was in his mid 20's from his house. Hopped in and began to tell me of his month-old diagnosis of a certain brain cancer and the new procedure his doctor wants to use ... ," he wrote. "I told him about my mother passing from cancer and we continued to talk about the disease for a few minutes. I asked him if he was in school and he told me all about what he wanted to be."
Farley first became worried when he noticed that the passenger asked to be dropped off in the middle of the bridge — but the unidentified man said he was going to call an ambulance to pick him up on the bridge and take him to his doctor in Tampa.
Those were his doctor’s instructions, he said.
But Farley wasn’t convinced. He took the young man to a rest area, where he promised Farley that he wasn’t going to kill himself that night.
“But I could tell he was lying,” Farley wrote.
Farley grabbed the hand of his passenger and prayed with him.
"I told him how much God, the giver of life loves him ...," Farley wrote. "I grabbed his hand which was shaking so badly and prayed for a few minutes with him and he actually began praying once I was done."
He also took a selfie with the young man, saying he wanted to remember what he looked like; in actuality, he wanted a picture to provide to the authorities once he dropped the passenger off.
Farley called 911, and a Florida Highway Patrolman soon began talking with the man at a fishing pier north of the bridge at around 8:30 p.m., not long after Farley dropped him off, according to the St. Petersburg Patch.
But the man submerged himself in water next to the pier after a second officer arrived on the scene.
Two officers then took off some of their gear and plunged into the water in an attempt to save the man — and found him in a state of unconsciousness several minutes later.
The man, who officers performed CPR on for multiple minutes before he was rushed to a local hospital, was listed in critical yet stable condition on Tuesday.
“That was definitely my last passenger for the night,” Farley wrote in his Facebook post. “God put that man in my car tonight for a reason. I'm just glad he is still alive. I ended the trip and forgot to get his name from the app and couldn't remember what he told me his name was. Please pray for this young man.”
