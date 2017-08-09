Flags lowered in honor of Maryland soldier who died in Japan

FILE -This undated photo released by the U.S. Navy on June 19, 2017, shows Personnel Specialist 1st Class Xavier Alec Martin, 24, from Halethorpe, Md. Flags will be flown at half-staff on Wednesday, Aug. 9 from sunrise to sunset in memory of Martin, who was one of seven soldiers killed when the ship he was on, the USS Fitzgerald, collided with a container ship off the Japanese coast in June. The 24-year-old sailor and his remains are scheduled to be interred at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia in Wednesday. U.S. Navy via AP)