National

Testimony set in US trial over Chinese student's slaying

The Associated Press

August 09, 2017 9:29 AM

SYRACUSE, N.Y.

Testimony is set to begin in the murder trial of two men charged in the fatal shooting of a Syracuse University from China.

Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick and defense lawyers for 24-year-old Cameron Isaac and 20-year-old Ninimbe Mitchell made their opening statements Tuesday. Both men are being tried together. Isaac is charged with first-degree murder while his nephew, Mitchell, is charged with second-degree murder.

Authorities say Isaac killed 23-year-old Yuan Xiaopeng (YOO'-en SHE'-ow-puhng), of Qingdao (cheeng-DOW'), during a marijuana deal that turned into a robbery at an apartment complex in suburban DeWitt on Sept. 30. Officials say Mitchell was the getaway driver.

Yuan was a junior studying mathematics at Syracuse University when he was killed.

Testimony begins Wednesday morning.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video