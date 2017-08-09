‘No cops’: He posted a sign barring police officers and military members from his gym

Located in East Atlanta, the EAV Barbell Club has two rules: one, “do whatever the hell you want, correctly, except crossfit cultism” and two, “No f------ cops.”
That second rule, posted on a sign outside of the gym, drew controversy.
A military veteran, who was offended when he saw the sign, told 11Alive News of the incendiary posting.
Jim Chambers, the owner of the gym who put the sign up, took down the message after it received backlash.
“I didn’t want the other folks there to take the heat that I’m willing to take,” Chambers said.
But it’s not just cops that are banned from the gym: members of the military are as well, according to Fox 8.
For Chambers, the ban is important to make the space more inclusionary for minorities, who he said are often uncomfortable when law enforcement agents are present.
“We’ve had an explicitly stated ‘No Cop’ policy since we opened,” he said, “and we also don’t open membership to active members of the military.”
The Atlanta Police Department told 11 Alive News that “this sign would not stop us from lawfully doing our job” if they had to respond to a crime or emergency at the gym.
Chambers, who considers himself a lifelong political activist, said “if they have a warrant, they can go anywhere they want, but we’re not breaking the law.”
But, he added that his gym has never required the help of officers, and said that they will never need it, either.
He is sorry about one thing, however — the profanity in the sign. He plans to put the message back, albeit this time with more family-friendly language.
“It was really just that the vulgarity in that sign,” he said, “and that seems to bring it out for people.”
