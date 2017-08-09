He planned not one, not two — but six dates in one night. Then the women found out.

Dating is hard.
Juggling six dates in the span of one night is even harder.
But one Washington, D.C., man named Justin did just that — and a now-viral Twitter thread from one of the half-dozen girls details how they got their revenge.
It all started when Lisette Pylant met up with the multitasking man at the Truxton Inn in DC.
He told Pylant that he was meeting up with friends at 6:15 p.m.
But that soon proved to be a lie. It was another girl for another date at the same restaurant.
“So 45 mins in his next date shows up because he double books himslef [sic] and he decides he’s going to friendzone me to get out of the situation,” she tweeted.
Justin left to take a call, and Pylant quickly informed the second girl, who she refers to as “Katie,” about what was happening.
We'll call this girl katie - katie gets in on my quest to make this guy feel like the fucjboy he clearly is and we chat for 30 mins— Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 7, 2017
It turns out Justin was on the phone with a third girl, who shortly arrived for her own date. Once Justin left the table, the third girl learned what was happening and all three headed to get a drink from a bar across the street named ANXO Cidery.
The two girls and I have now gotten both bartenders and the bouncer in on this and are taking this guy for all he's worth over here— Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 7, 2017
Pylant texted her two friends — who arrived at the Truxton Inn to rescue her from the bad date — and told them to camp out at the bar to see if any more dates showed up.
“They were half kidding,” she told New York magazine. “But then they texted me, ‘dude, he’s here with a fourth girl.’ ”
Then one of Pylant’s friends, who was departing from Truxton to ANXO Cidery, ran into the fifth date walking to the bar while the fourth date was currently ongoing. She joined the other girls at ANXO Cidery.
That meant Pylant was drinking at the bar across the street with dates number 2, 3 and 5 —while date number four dined with Justin at the Truxton, ignorant of what was happening.
My friend is now arguing with said guy and his current date (#4) about why she shouldn't waste her time and just leave— Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 8, 2017
But after talking with Pylant’s friend, the fourth date decided “to come over once she finishe[d] her date so she can debrief” with the growing pack of women, Pylant tweeted.
When it was date number five’s turn, Justin rejected her outright.
HE TOLD DATE NUMBER 5 THAT SHE WAS ALREADY CUT AND TO SAY HI TO ME AT THE BAR WHEN SHE I VITED HIM TO COME DRINK WITH US— Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 8, 2017
And then there was the sixth and final date, who Justin simply walked out on.
He finally realized he wasn't winning and just walked out. #6 and her mom and aunt are now our new best friends— Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 8, 2017
But in the end, it’s not the overbooked dates that matter — it’s the friends you make along the way.
And Pylant seemed to make quite a few.
You win some, you lose some - but hopefully you make three new best friends in the process cheers ladies don't fuck with us pic.twitter.com/lxQ3f6Km2P— Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 8, 2017
Comments