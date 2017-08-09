Soggy no more: Seattle turns switch with record dry streak

Kayaks and sailboats float past houseboats on Lake Union on the 53rd day without rain, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, in Seattle. Soggy Seattle clocked the wettest winter on record just months ago. Now, the city has gone in the other extreme with its longest dry streak in more than six decades. As of Tuesday, 52 consecutive dry days have been measured at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, and there's no rain in the forecast for the next few days. The previous record was set in 1951. Elaine Thompson AP Photo