Five people were arrested for drugs. Police uncovered a trove of neo-Nazi propaganda

The five people arrested in New Port Richey, Florida, on Tuesday called themselves neo-Nazis.
To Pasco County, Florida, Sheriff Chris Nocco, they’re plain criminals.
“There’s nothing to say they’re committing any hate crime in our community,” Nocco said in a press conference Wednesday afternoon. “There’s nothing to say that they’re recruiting for their ideology in our community. They’re street crime like the Bloods, the Crips, the Mexican cartels.”
Five members of a Nazi organization in New Port Richey were arrested Tuesday by the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office after the execution of a search warrant uncovered drugs, guns and propaganda.
Alexander Nowokunski, Gabrielle Price, Michael Baun, Melinda Zalneraitis and Steven Crumbley were taken into custody.
A search warrant of the house, which Nocco called a “cesspool,” uncovered hundreds of pages of bank account and personal information, the military identification of a black man, 12 grams of methamphetamine, guns, ammunition and drug paraphernalia.
Deputies also found hundreds of pages of propaganda outlining the rules, oaths and hierarchy of the American Nazi Family.
“There’s a longstanding history out there of people who self proclaimed neo-Nazis in that area,” Nocco said.
He was referring to the 2006 stabbing murder of 17-year-old Kristofer King and attempted murder of his friend’s mother by neo-Nazi John Ditullio Jr. in the same area.
According to the sheriff’s office, Nowokunski and Crumbley are documented gang members.
The charges are as follows:
- Alexander Nowokunski: felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm with altered serial number, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia;
- Gabrielle Price: dealing in stolen property, possession of marijuana under 20 grams, grand theft warrant from Hernando County, warrant for failure to appear, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm with altered serial number, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia;
- Michael Baun: possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia;
- Melinda Zalneraitis: possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia;
- Steven Crumbley: possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, warrant for failure to appear in animal cruelty charge, Hillsborough warrants for grand theft and uttering forged checks.
Justin Hopper, 28, is wanted for possession of a stolen motorcycle, according to the sheriff’s office.
The investigation is ongoing.
“If they don’t return to our community, it’s a better day for all of us,” Nocco said.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
