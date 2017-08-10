National

Police: 12-year-old poured boiling water on NYC girl's face

The Associated Press

August 10, 2017 8:02 AM

NEW YORK

New York City police say a 12-year-old girl poured boiling water on another girl during a sleepover, leaving her with severe burns.

Police say the girl has been charged with assault in the Monday attack that left an 11-year-old with second-degree burns to her face, shoulders, neck and chest.

According to police, Jamoneisha Merritt was at a friend's home in the Bronx when the 12-year-old girl at the sleepover boiled water and then poured it on Merritt while she slept on a couch.

Merritt was taken to Harlem Hospital in serious but stable condition.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video