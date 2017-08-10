10 Things to Know for Today

A U.S. Air Force A-10 Warthog lands on the runway at the Osan U.S. Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017. North Korea on Wednesday officially dismissed President Donald Trump's threats of "fire and fury," declaring the American leader "bereft of reason" and warning ominously, "Only absolute force can work on him." Yonhap via AP Hong Ki-won