When expert fly-fishers reach the creek, their 70-year age difference floats away

Holden Price, 18, and Joe Humphreys, 88, are both really good at the same thing: fly fishing. Despite their age gap, they still learn from each other. Price and Humphreys went down to Fisherman's Paradise to share their passion on the creek and caught some trout along the way.

