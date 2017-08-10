Irish hiker missing on Pacific Crest Trail in California

This undated Missing Person poster, distributed by the Murrieta, Calif., Police Department, shows photos and information about missing Irish hiker David O'Sullivan as they seek the public's help in locating him. Authorities are searching for O'Sullivan, who planned to hike the Pacific Crest Trail from Southern California to Canada. He went missing on the trail in April, 2017, somewhere in California's Riverside County. Murrieta Police Department via AP)