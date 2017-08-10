Those maps of eclipse’s path? ‘Wrong,’ experts say. And it’s the sun’s fault

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:25 Channing Tatum goes all Magic Mike with Statesville store clerk Pause 0:28 Southern edge of eclipse path could be off by the length of a football field or up to a half-mile 0:38 Documentary on eclipse explains importance of location for downtown KC, on the edge of totality 0:49 You will be surprised to see what the candid critter cam caught 2:27 Take a look at 'Logan Lucky' 1:54 'The safety of the people is at stake': Lake Wylie residents sound off on Duke Energy land sale 2:10 Tour the stadiums on Indian Land's 2017 high school football schedule 0:53 Fort Mill plays South Pointe to draw in football scrimmage 2:16 Families in Rock Hill hit-and-run death offer hugs, forgiveness in York courtroom 1:52 Sheriff’s Foundation of York County brings book bags to students in need Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email The edge of the eclipse path could be off by as much as a half-mile as it goes through downtown Kansas City, according to eclipse map experts. Satellite image by Google Earth. Neil Nakahodo The Kansas City Star

The edge of the eclipse path could be off by as much as a half-mile as it goes through downtown Kansas City, according to eclipse map experts. Satellite image by Google Earth. Neil Nakahodo The Kansas City Star