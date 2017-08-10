What was Channing Tatum doing dancing at this gas station?

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:16 Families in Rock Hill hit-and-run death offer hugs, forgiveness in York courtroom Pause 0:49 You will be surprised to see what the candid critter cam caught 0:28 Southern edge of eclipse path could be off by the length of a football field or up to a half-mile 0:38 Documentary on eclipse explains importance of location for downtown KC, on the edge of totality 2:10 Tour the stadiums on Indian Land's 2017 high school football schedule 2:25 Channing Tatum goes all Magic Mike with Statesville store clerk 0:53 Fort Mill plays South Pointe to draw in football scrimmage 1:52 Sheriff’s Foundation of York County brings book bags to students in need 2:31 Tour the stadiums on Great Falls' 2017 high school football schedule 2:05 Check out the stadiums on Lancaster's 2017 high school football schedule Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Actor Channing Tatum stopped at a Sunoco convenience store in Statesville, NC for some snacks and Tatum, known for his sexy dance moves in "Magic Mike" and the clerk, Beatrice, had some hip-swaying, arm-swinging dance fun in a Facebook Live video. Tatum and friends have done several videos around the state promoting his new film "Logan Lucky" about two brothers who pull off a big heist during a NASCAR race in Charlotte. Channing Tatum

Actor Channing Tatum stopped at a Sunoco convenience store in Statesville, NC for some snacks and Tatum, known for his sexy dance moves in "Magic Mike" and the clerk, Beatrice, had some hip-swaying, arm-swinging dance fun in a Facebook Live video. Tatum and friends have done several videos around the state promoting his new film "Logan Lucky" about two brothers who pull off a big heist during a NASCAR race in Charlotte. Channing Tatum