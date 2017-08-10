What was Channing Tatum doing dancing at this gas station?

A Facebook video of actor Channing Tatum dancing with a Statesville, N.C., convenience store clerk has gone viral, with 11 million views and nearly 90,000 shares since Tuesday. It also has 75,000 comments.
Tatum is on a road trip in the region promoting his new NASCAR-themed film “Logan Lucky” (filmed partly in the Charlotte area) and he has been posting his adventures on Facebook page in recent days.
In a 6-minute video posted Tuesday, he is seen walking around a Statesville Sonoco convenience store, looking for coffee. When he reaches the register, a clerk named Beatrice Chandler calls him behind the counter, gives him a hug around the waist and jokingly tells the next customer to leave the store.
“What are you doing in Statesville?” another customer can be heard asking.
Tatum explains in the video that he is driving across the country and he’s headed to Asheville. Many have been hoping the trip would include a stop at Charlotte Motor Speedway, where “Logan Lucky” was set and partly filmed.
“Why didn’t you tell me?” says Chandler, “I could have got my clothes together and rode with you.”
Tatum posted the video with the comment: “Nothin’ better than a little dance party. Thank you, Beatrice.”
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments