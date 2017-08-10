Mom accused of sexually abusing her sons said she ‘knew it was wrong,’ police say

A Puyallup, Washington, mother of six is accused of sexually abusing her younger sons.
The allegations were first made in June, 10 months after the woman’s five underage boys were taken in by a neighbor after their mother was arrested on unrelated charges.
“The boys came to the neighbor’s home that August complaining that the defendant had been arrested and that the defendant’s roommate had kicked the boys out of the house,” records show.
Child Protective Services placed the boys — ages 8, 11, 12 and 15-year-old twins — in foster care.
In June, the youngest reported that his mother had sexually assaulted him numerous times, as did one of his older brothers. The 11-year-old told similar stories.
Detectives went to speak with the mother, who allegedly admitted to sexually abusing her sons.
“She went on to say that she did whatever the boys said happened,” according to court documents. “She admitted she knew it was wrong to do so.”
The 41-year-old on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to six counts of first-degree child rape and was ordered held on $500,000 bail. Pierce County Superior Court Commissioner Meagan Foley ordered the mother to stay away from her two youngest sons.
All the children remain in protective custody except the oldest, who is an adult.
This isn’t the first time the mother has had trouble with CPS.
In the 1990s, someone filed a complaint after one of her sons, then 4, was “aggressively sexual” toward his daycare teacher and other children. In recent years, CPS investigated after the mother threatened to kill one of her children if he talked back to her again.
