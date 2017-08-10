He kept seeing bike crashes outside his office. He was determined to find out why.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:55 Chester youth, 17, sentenced in 'millimeter from murder' incident Pause 2:25 Channing Tatum goes all Magic Mike with Statesville store clerk 0:53 Fort Mill plays South Pointe to draw in football scrimmage 2:23 Dramatic court presentation of officer who captured his own shooting on video 0:23 SC officer's camera glasses capture him being shot 4 times 0:28 Southern edge of eclipse path could be off by the length of a football field or up to a half-mile 2:10 Tour the stadiums on Indian Land's 2017 high school football schedule 1:54 'The safety of the people is at stake': Lake Wylie residents sound off on Duke Energy land sale 4:37 'Tell my family I love them:' SC police officer captures his own shooting on glasses' camera 0:38 Documentary on eclipse explains importance of location for downtown KC, on the edge of totality Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email This video is the result of a research effort by faculty and students at the University of Tennessee to document and study the hazards associated with railway grade crossings on bicycle safety (published in the Journal of Transport & Health). Most video was captured in August and September, 2014 on Neyland Drive, in Knoxville TN. The City of Knoxville has since realigned both rail crossings largely solving the safety problem. The video is 2x actual speed. Chris Cherry University of Tennessee

