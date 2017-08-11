FILE – In this May 5, 2017, file photo, Centre County, Pa., District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller, left, announces the findings of an investigation into the death of Penn State University fraternity pledge Tim Piazza, seen in photo at right, as his parents, Jim and Evelyn Piazza, second and third from left, stand nearby during a news conference in Bellefonte, Pa. A preliminary hearing is set to resume Thursday, Aug. 10 for members of Penn State University's now-shuttered Beta Theta Pi fraternity chapter, accused in the Feb. 4 death of 19-year-old Tim Piazza, of Lebanon, N.J., after a night of heavy drinking.
FILE – In this May 5, 2017, file photo, Centre County, Pa., District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller, left, announces the findings of an investigation into the death of Penn State University fraternity pledge Tim Piazza, seen in photo at right, as his parents, Jim and Evelyn Piazza, second and third from left, stand nearby during a news conference in Bellefonte, Pa. A preliminary hearing is set to resume Thursday, Aug. 10 for members of Penn State University's now-shuttered Beta Theta Pi fraternity chapter, accused in the Feb. 4 death of 19-year-old Tim Piazza, of Lebanon, N.J., after a night of heavy drinking.

National

Lawyers want live-in frat adviser to testify in pledge death

By MARK SCOLFORO Associated Press

August 11, 2017 12:32 PM

BELLEFONTE, Pa.

Lawyers for Penn State fraternity brothers charged in a pledge's death want a university employee who lived at the frat to be forced to testify at their preliminary hearing.

District Judge Allen Sinclair called an early lunch recess Friday to consider a request for a contempt order to enforce a subpoena against Tim Bream, a live-in adviser at the Beta Theta Pi house.

Defense attorneys want Bream to testify about what he knew about the alcohol-fueled pledge event on Feb. 2 that led to the death of 19-year-old Tim Piazza, of Lebanon, New Jersey.

A retired state trooper says he hasn't been able to serve Bream with a subpoena, despite contacting university lawyers and authorities at the building where Bream works.

Bream is the school's head athletic trainer.

Eighteen fraternity brothers face charges in the case.

