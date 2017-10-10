Dark secrets of Florida juvenile justice: ‘honey-bun hits,’ illicit sex, cover-ups

More Videos 0:53 Harvey the Hurricane Hawk getting care for injury after taxi cab rescue Pause 3:29 Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 2:57 Snake bites, and sightings of slithering reptiles increase in 2017 3:29 Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 2:33 Veteran families receive scholarships in Fort Mill 2:25 Watch the new trailer for 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' 0:50 Neighbors shocked by stabbing death of Rock Hill woman 1:19 Man shatters door, robs Tega Cay T-Mobile store 2:08 York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson on two deputies resigning: ‘I’m doing what I feel like public expects me to do’ 1:44 Rock Hill's Winthrop Univ. welcomes College of Charleston evacuees Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Daly on replacing defective cameras: It’s expensive but happening DJJ Secretary Christina K. Daly says the juvenile justice system is replacing cameras that are out of date and don't adequately deter abuse, including those at the Miami-Dade lockup where Elord Revolte died. The department says those cameras have been upgraded. DJJ Secretary Christina K. Daly says the juvenile justice system is replacing cameras that are out of date and don't adequately deter abuse, including those at the Miami-Dade lockup where Elord Revolte died. The department says those cameras have been upgraded. Emily Michot emichot@miamiherald.com

