Cops found a cage in their closet — with their daughter’s name on it, police say

Police arrived at the couple’s home near Huntingburg, Ind., on Oct. 4 after hearing reports of an unruly 14-year-old girl.
They found the girl in the family’s garage. Her parents told police that the girl had gotten into a fight with her grandfather, and that the fight had become physical — with the grandfather eventually being shoved to the ground, according to RTV
But when police interviewed the girl, she told authorities and social workers another story: The girl said she had been forced to sleep in a makeshift cage nightly for a month or more, and that her father had touched her inappropriately — many times — in the shower, the cage and her bedroom, according to court documents reviewed by the Dubois County Herald. Sometimes her siblings even witnessed it, she said.
Then, while pursuing a search warrant, police uncovered a wooden cage in the family’s closet, according to the Dubois County Free Press. The cage was affixed with the 14-year-old girl’s name. Inside was a pan for the girl to use as a toilet, along with a mattress.
And every night, she told police, they would shut the cage with a chain and a combination lock, the Free Press reports.
Her parents — Alan Friz, 57, and Aimee Friz, 36 — were arrested and charged with neglect and criminal misconduct. The father, a dentist, was also charged with sexual misconduct, according to WFIE, a local TV station.
The father told authorities that the girl was locked up at night for her safety, according to the Herald, and to protect his other children.
When WFIE asked Alan Friz about the allegations during a court appearance this week, he reportedly said: “The Lord is good.”
As of Tuesday, the couple is out of jail on bond, WFIE reports. Bond for Aimee Friz was set at $10,000, while it was set at $25,000 for Alan Friz.
All of the couple’s children have been taken by the division of family and child services — but not before their mother left Indiana and traveled to St. Louis with them as authorities were doing their investigation last week, the Free Press reports.
When police called her, she hung up, according to the Free Press. Police finally realized she had left town for St. Louis, and made her bring the children back.
The website for Friz’ dentistry practice indicates that he has 10 children, and that he’s been working in Dubois County since 1986.
“Dr. Friz dearly loves children,” the website says. “At his home, there are ten going here and there. Your child will also be dearly loved.”
Comments