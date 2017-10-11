Screenwriter Max Landis tweeted this after a man ‘mansplained’ his mother about the inspiration for Indiana Jones’ costumes – which she designed.
He tried to correct her on ‘Indiana Jones’ costumes. Only problem? She designed them

By Matthew Martinez

October 11, 2017 5:27 PM

You may not know that Charlton Heston’s wardrobe in 1954’s “Secret of the Incas” inspired the clothes worn by Indiana Jones 27 years later, but Max Landis and his mother, Deborah Nadoolman Landis, sure do. Max Landis is a screenwriter, and his mom designed costumes for films like “Animal House,” “The Blues Brothers,” “Three Amigos,” and yes, “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”

Max’s father and Deborah’s husband, John Landis, directed “Animal House” and many other movies Deborah worked on.

But that didn’t stop one Facebook commenter.

Max earned more than 7,000 retweets as of Wednesday afternoon when he threw out a screenshot of the exchange on Twitter.

“The Jeopardy question is wrong. The movie was The Greatest Show on Earth,” Stanley said in the Facebook comments of a post about one episode’s Final Jeopardy clue.

“No,” Deborah Landis replied. “The question was exactly right because I provided it.”

Landis continued: “Raiders of the Lost Ark is almost frame for frame Secret of the Incas. Heston later wore the same gear in Greatest Show. But his adventurer/treasure seeker Harry Steele came first.”

But the real smackdown doesn’t come until Stanley tries to prove his point.

He responds that “The Greatest Show on Earth” came out before the movie in the clue and that “Indiana Jones” creator and director Steven Spielberg acknowledged in interviews that he was inspired by “The Greatest Show on Earth.”

“Really, ‘In Interviews?’” Landis quipped in her response that seemed to take him down a peg. “I was there. He and I watched Incas together in an empty theater. Stanley, you have got to be kidding.”

Let the evidence speak for itself.

