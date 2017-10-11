‘We’re not on the menu,’ says surfer attacked by shark. But he’ll never do this again

Mitch Milan isn’t sure when he’ll get back to surfing again after his terrifying encounter with a hungry shark in Hawaii this week.
The Hawaiian surfer told McClatchy he keeps replaying those few seconds in his head when he was knocked off his board while waiting for a wave off Davidson Beach in Kauai Monday evening.
“It was like I was face-to-face with this dinosaur that could eat me,” he said. “It knocked me off my board and all of a sudden there was blood gushing out of my hand.”
“It all hit me at 40 mph,” he said.
Milan said the shark was about 8 to 10 feet long with black and silver bands on its side, which would likely make it a tiger shark — one of the most dangerous shark species in the U.S., according to the International Shark Attack File, the longest-running database of shark attacks compiled by scientists at the Florida Museum of Natural History.
The shark took a large hunk out of the top of Milan’s left hand and left a two-foot bite mark in his surf board, he said.
George Burgess, leading researcher at the ISAF, said tiger sharks are the most likely species of sharks to attack in Hawaii, but it’s still a “rare occurrence.”
Judging from the size of the bite, Burgess said, Milan is a “lucky son of a gun” to walk away without any permanent damage.
“It looks like it was a partial bite from a large shark and he got lucky,” Burgess said. “Looks like the shark started to bite then released its jaws.”
Luckily, Milan’s friend Gary Watkins was surfing with him at the time and helped him wrap up his hand and get to the hospital fast.
“They always say surf with a buddy and that’s exactly why,” he said. “I’m so thankful Gary was there.”
Milan was relieved when doctors told him no bones or tendons were broken on his hand — which is crucial for him as a ukulele player. He was out of the hospital by Monday evening after getting 49 stitches.
“I just feel very spared and blessed as most people attacked by a shark this size lose a limb or a large part of their body,” Milan said
Earlier this year, a French man lost a leg in a shark attack on the same beach, Hawaii News Now reports. And according to the International Shark Attack File, this was the second shark attack in Hawaii this year. Hawaii has reported 155 attacks since the early 1800s.
Milan has been surfing for more than 25 years and even after this experience, still doesn’t think sharks purposely hunt humans.
“I think this was more of an accident where I was mistaken for prey,” he said. “I don’t think we’re on their menu. If we were, we’d see a lot more people killed than we do.”
He said it’ll be a while after he gets in the water again, though.
“I know I’ll surf again but I have some headwork to do after this experience,” he said. “It’ll be more than than getting back on the horse, you know? I’m just thankful to be alive right now.”
One thing is for certain —he won’t be surfing in the evening again.
“You always hear that you’re more likely to get attacked in the evening and now I’ll never do it again and I hope other surfers learn from this,” he said.
Shark researchers have found that your chances of getting attacked by a shark increase during evening hours when the water is dark.
Though shark attacks are increasing, they remain very rare — the odds of a shark bite are about 1 in 3.7 million, according to a study by the National Aquarium in Baltimore.
