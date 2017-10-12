‘I really don’t know where I’m going’: Weinstein ‘devastated’ to lose wife & kids

More Videos 0:53 Harvey the Hurricane Hawk getting care for injury after taxi cab rescue Pause 2:57 Snake bites, and sightings of slithering reptiles increase in 2017 1:40 Rock Hill man 'down on his luck' given 'big boost' after serving 2:33 Veteran families receive scholarships in Fort Mill 0:50 Neighbors shocked by stabbing death of Rock Hill woman 1:53 Ed Susi and Bubba Pittman discuss Fort Mill-Rock Hill football showdown 2:08 York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson on two deputies resigning: ‘I’m doing what I feel like public expects me to do’ 1:55 Are you as smart as a teenager? 4:07 Riversweep 2017 yields an array of junk from Lake Wylie 2:14 Democrat Archie Parnell: '13 months from now, we’ll be elected to Congress' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Harvey Weinstein faces more sexual assault allegations More women have stepped forward to make claims against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, who was fired from his company after a New York Times report detailing extensive sexual harassment accusations spanning three decades. Actresses Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie as well as a former screenwriter are among the latest to say Weinstein made unwanted sexual advances. More women have stepped forward to make claims against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, who was fired from his company after a New York Times report detailing extensive sexual harassment accusations spanning three decades. Actresses Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie as well as a former screenwriter are among the latest to say Weinstein made unwanted sexual advances. Meta Viers McClatchy

