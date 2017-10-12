National

October 12, 2017 6:23 PM

He recognized the robber and asked 'Is that you?' The man replied 'No, it's not me,' police say

By Donovan Harrell

dharrell@mcclatchydc.com

Dressed in black clothes and wearing a black ski mask, the man entered the Baton Rouge, Louisiana KFC. He pointed a gun at the employees and demanded money.

Employees emptied the cash registers and gave the man the $612 inside. But two employees noticed something familiar about the robber’s voice and facial features “visible through the holes” in his ski mask.

“Cleveland, is that you?” one of the employees asked, according to East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's police records of the Oct. 3 incident.

“No, it’s not me” Cleveland Willis, 28, the suspected robber replied, according to police records.

Willis worked for the KFC for “several months” with the same coworkers he’s suspected of robbing. He was also seen seen driving away from the crime scene in a silver Nissan Altima, the same car he used to go to work in, according to police records.

Willis faces a charge of armed robbery. Bail hasn’t been set yet.

Related content

National

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Phil McGrane's identity got stolen. Learn from his experience. 0:49

Phil McGrane's identity got stolen. Learn from his experience.

Pause
Why it's so hard to break an opioid addiction 2:43

Why it's so hard to break an opioid addiction

4 HS football surprises, thus far: Fort Mill 1:04

4 HS football surprises, thus far: Fort Mill

Only York County state prison closing 0:23

Only York County state prison closing

Nation Ford lineman Travell_Crosby on the radar of Clemson, other major schools 2:19

Nation Ford lineman Travell_Crosby on the radar of Clemson, other major schools

Ex-boyfriend denied bond in stabbing death of Rock Hill mom 1:53

Ex-boyfriend denied bond in stabbing death of Rock Hill mom

Rock Hill man 'down on his luck' given 'big boost' after serving 1:40

Rock Hill man 'down on his luck' given 'big boost' after serving

Ed Susi and Bubba Pittman discuss Fort Mill-Rock Hill football showdown 1:53

Ed Susi and Bubba Pittman discuss Fort Mill-Rock Hill football showdown

Are you as smart as a teenager? 1:55

Are you as smart as a teenager?

4 HS football surprises, thus far: York 1:48

4 HS football surprises, thus far: York

  • Harvey the Hurricane Hawk getting care for injury after taxi cab rescue

    Harvey the Hurricane Hawk was rescued on Saturday, Aug. 26 by a taxi cab driver and is now being cared for by TWRC Wildlife Center’s Rehabilitation Coordinator. He is being treated for an injury that prevents him from flying. The center is asking for donations to care for Harvey and other animals after the storm at http://www.twrcwildlifecenter.org/donate/

Harvey the Hurricane Hawk getting care for injury after taxi cab rescue

View more video

National