This teacher bailed him out of jail, and then vanished. Police found him with her car

Cathryn Gorospe’s roommate told police that she knew something was wrong when Gorospe didn’t come home over the weekend.
It wasn’t like Gorospe, a 44-year-old kindergarten teacher in Glendale, Ariz., to be gone for so long without making arrangements for her dog, the roommate said.
When the roommate last saw Gorospe, Oct. 6, Gorospe said she was headed to Flagstaff to post bond for Charlie Malzahn, 27, who was being held at the Coconino County Jail. Gorospe’s plan was to grab dinner with Malzahn once he was out of jail, and then to drive back to Phoenix, according to police.
But she never made it back, and was reported missing by her roommate on Oct. 8 — two days after bailing Malzahn out on Oct. 6 in Flagstaff.
So far, police have only been able to track down Malzahn, who was arrested on Monday. With him, he had the white Toyota RAV4 that Gorospe had been driving when she disappeared, police say.
“We fear harm has come to her,” Flagstaff police wrote on Facebook Tuesday.
Malzahn had been in jail since Aug. 20, on charges of theft of means of transportation and possession of a gun during the commission of a felony.
Police say they aren’t sure how long Malzahn and Gorospe were together after she bailed him out — but they say that he likely took the vehicle from her at some point while he was driving through Chino Valley and Prescott, south into Phoenix and Tempe, and then east to Clifton, Ariz.
When he got to Clifton alone on Oct. 7, police say he tried to buy drugs and a gun from a friend. Shortly after that, Tucson police then caught Malzahn using Gorospe’s credit or debit cards at a mall. He told police that he had permission to use them.
Police then spoke with the friend, who described the car Malzahn had been driving: It was a white RAV4, with a broken rear bumper and blood on the center console, the passenger door, the sunroof, and elsewhere. There was also a cut on Malzahn’s thumb, the friend said.
On Oct. 8, Malzahn was also allegedly involved in the assault of a female Arizona State University student, according to ABC15. Charges have been filed in that case, ABC15 reports.
The next day, Oct. 9, police in Phoenix spotted the vehicle Malzahn’s friend had described. When they tried to pull Malzahn over, he fled.
He ultimately crashed the vehicle and was taken into custody, but investigators say he hasn’t told them anything about Gorospe’s whereabouts. He was arrested and charged with unlawful flight, resisting arrest, aggravated assault and attempted escape.
According to police, this is the outfit that Gorospe was last seen wearing:
Her family is searching for her around Williams, Ariz., west of Flagstaff, hoping to find clues.
“Hope’s all you got,” said Cory Gorospe, her brother, in an interview with the Arizona Republic on Oct. 11. “You hold onto it.”
Police told the Republic that it’s still unclear what Malzahn and Gorospe’s relationship was.
“The first I heard of him was when I heard she went missing,” Gorospe’s brother told the Republic.
