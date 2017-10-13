Couple described as adventure-seekers are free from captors

Members of the media make images of a posted note on the front door of Jim and Lyn Coleman's home in Stewartstown, Pa., Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017. The Coleman's daughter Caitlan Coleman, her Canadian husband and their three young children have been released after years held captive by a group that has ties to the Taliban and is considered a terrorist organization by the United States, U.S. and Pakistani officials said Thursday. Matt Rourke AP Photo