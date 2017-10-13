Jason Momoa speaks at Warner Bros. Pictures "The Big Picture" at 2017 CinemaCon on March 29 in Las Vegas.
Jason Momoa speaks at Warner Bros. Pictures "The Big Picture" at 2017 CinemaCon on March 29 in Las Vegas. Dan Steinberg Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP
Jason Momoa speaks at Warner Bros. Pictures "The Big Picture" at 2017 CinemaCon on March 29 in Las Vegas. Dan Steinberg Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP

National

‘Game of Thrones’ star apologizes for a rape joke he made about the show in 2011

By Kate Irby

kirby@mcclatchy.com

October 13, 2017 9:50 AM

Jason Momoa has become the latest Hollywood star to apologize for comments about rape and sexual assault.

The “Game of Thrones” and “Aquaman” star took to Instagram Thursday night to apologize for a comment he made in 2011. At a San Diego Comic-Con panel, Momoa said he liked that his character on “Game of Thrones” got to “rape beautiful women.”

He did not try to make excuses for his comment Thursday, calling the outrage “justified” and the joke “distasteful.”

“I am still severely disappointed in myself at the insensitive of my remarks that day. I know my sincerest apology now won't take away those hurtful words,” he wrote. “Rape and sexual harassment can reach anyone and I have seen first hand its painful torment among members of my own family and friends. I made a truly tasteless comment. It is unacceptable and I sincerely apologize with a heavy heart for the words I said.”

 

I APOLOGISE Aloha j

A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on

The video of the comment resurfaced in Thursday’s early hours, after a Twitter user posted it online. The user had voiced frequent criticisms of Hollywood men since The New York Times and The New Yorker posted reports of sexual assault and harassment allegations against ousted producer Harvey Weinstein.

Momoa had been asked what he loved most about working on the HBO series.

“As far as sci-fi and fantasy, I love the genre. It’s just there’s so many things that you can do like rip someone’s tongue out of their throat, and get away with it, and rape beautiful women, you know?” he said, prompting laughter from the crowd and mixed reactions from his fellow cast members sitting beside him. “And then they’ll fall in love with you, know what I mean?”

More Videos

Harvey the Hurricane Hawk getting care for injury after taxi cab rescue 0:53

Harvey the Hurricane Hawk getting care for injury after taxi cab rescue

Pause
Only York County state prison closing 0:23

Only York County state prison closing

Why it's so hard to break an opioid addiction 2:43

Why it's so hard to break an opioid addiction

4 HS football surprises, thus far: Fort Mill 1:04

4 HS football surprises, thus far: Fort Mill

Ex-boyfriend denied bond in stabbing death of Rock Hill mom 1:53

Ex-boyfriend denied bond in stabbing death of Rock Hill mom

Nation Ford lineman Travell_Crosby on the radar of Clemson, other major schools 2:19

Nation Ford lineman Travell_Crosby on the radar of Clemson, other major schools

City Council candidates: Rock Hill needs more housing, lower utility rates 6:10

City Council candidates: Rock Hill needs more housing, lower utility rates

Rock Hill man 'down on his luck' given 'big boost' after serving 1:40

Rock Hill man 'down on his luck' given 'big boost' after serving

Are you as smart as a teenager? 1:55

Are you as smart as a teenager?

Gettys: topics of concern are continuing growth, infrastructure 5:41

Gettys: topics of concern are continuing growth, infrastructure

  • Harvey Weinstein faces more sexual assault allegations

    More women have stepped forward to make claims against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, who was fired from his company after a New York Times report detailing extensive sexual harassment accusations spanning three decades. Actresses Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie as well as a former screenwriter are among the latest to say Weinstein made unwanted sexual advances.

Harvey Weinstein faces more sexual assault allegations

More women have stepped forward to make claims against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, who was fired from his company after a New York Times report detailing extensive sexual harassment accusations spanning three decades. Actresses Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie as well as a former screenwriter are among the latest to say Weinstein made unwanted sexual advances.

Meta Viers McClatchy

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Harvey the Hurricane Hawk getting care for injury after taxi cab rescue 0:53

Harvey the Hurricane Hawk getting care for injury after taxi cab rescue

Pause
Only York County state prison closing 0:23

Only York County state prison closing

Why it's so hard to break an opioid addiction 2:43

Why it's so hard to break an opioid addiction

4 HS football surprises, thus far: Fort Mill 1:04

4 HS football surprises, thus far: Fort Mill

Ex-boyfriend denied bond in stabbing death of Rock Hill mom 1:53

Ex-boyfriend denied bond in stabbing death of Rock Hill mom

Nation Ford lineman Travell_Crosby on the radar of Clemson, other major schools 2:19

Nation Ford lineman Travell_Crosby on the radar of Clemson, other major schools

City Council candidates: Rock Hill needs more housing, lower utility rates 6:10

City Council candidates: Rock Hill needs more housing, lower utility rates

Rock Hill man 'down on his luck' given 'big boost' after serving 1:40

Rock Hill man 'down on his luck' given 'big boost' after serving

Are you as smart as a teenager? 1:55

Are you as smart as a teenager?

Gettys: topics of concern are continuing growth, infrastructure 5:41

Gettys: topics of concern are continuing growth, infrastructure

  • Harvey the Hurricane Hawk getting care for injury after taxi cab rescue

    Harvey the Hurricane Hawk was rescued on Saturday, Aug. 26 by a taxi cab driver and is now being cared for by TWRC Wildlife Center’s Rehabilitation Coordinator. He is being treated for an injury that prevents him from flying. The center is asking for donations to care for Harvey and other animals after the storm at http://www.twrcwildlifecenter.org/donate/

Harvey the Hurricane Hawk getting care for injury after taxi cab rescue

View More Video