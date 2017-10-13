Woman, son sentenced in killing of her estranged husband

Matthew Parrinello points the finger toward Laura Rideout as he tells the judge that his client, Colin Rideout, center, was the protector in his family and often took care of his siblings growing up during his sentencing hearing on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017 in Rochester, N.Y. Rideout was sentenced to 26 years to life in prison for killing his father and disfiguring his body before dumping it in upstate New York woods. Rochester Democrat and Chronicle via AP Tina Macintyre-Yee