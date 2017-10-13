Matthew Parrinello points the finger toward Laura Rideout as he tells the judge that his client, Colin Rideout, center, was the protector in his family and often took care of his siblings growing up during his sentencing hearing on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017 in Rochester, N.Y. Rideout was sentenced to 26 years to life in prison for killing his father and disfiguring his body before dumping it in upstate New York woods.
Matthew Parrinello points the finger toward Laura Rideout as he tells the judge that his client, Colin Rideout, center, was the protector in his family and often took care of his siblings growing up during his sentencing hearing on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017 in Rochester, N.Y. Rideout was sentenced to 26 years to life in prison for killing his father and disfiguring his body before dumping it in upstate New York woods. Rochester Democrat and Chronicle via AP Tina Macintyre-Yee

National

Woman, son sentenced in killing of her estranged husband

The Associated Press

October 13, 2017 8:48 PM

ROCHESTER, N.Y.

A woman and one of her sons who were convicted of killing her estranged husband and disfiguring his body before dumping it in upstate New York woods have been sentenced to 26 years to life in prison.

Forty-six-year-old Laura Rideout and 24-year-old Colin Rideout were sentenced Friday in a Rochester court where they were found guilty in July of murder and evidence tampering. She was sentenced to an additional 15 years for burglary.

A second son, 20-year-old Alexander Rideout, was sentenced to two to eight years for an evidence tampering conviction.

Prosecutors say 50-year-old Craig Rideout was strangled and beaten in his suburban Rochester home last year. His body was found wrapped in a tarp in woods in the Finger Lakes Region. Acid had been poured on his face to mask his identity.

Defense attorneys argued evidence was contaminated while being collected.

