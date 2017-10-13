Jimmie Smith, 68, of East Orange Jersey, claimed the $24.1 million New York Lotto jackpot.
Jimmie Smith, 68, of East Orange Jersey, claimed the $24.1 million New York Lotto jackpot. New York Lotto
Jimmie Smith, 68, of East Orange Jersey, claimed the $24.1 million New York Lotto jackpot. New York Lotto

National

He found a $24.1 million lottery ticket in his shirt pocket – a year later

By Mandy Matney

mmatney@islandpacket.com

October 13, 2017 5:33 PM

A New Jersey man is living proof that you’re better late than never.

Jimmie Smith, 68, of East Orange Jersey, claimed the $24.1 million New York Lotto jackpot from a May 2016 drawing in May 2017.

He checked the ticket just two days before the one-year deadline when the ticket would have expired and been worth nothing, according to a New York Lotto press release that was released on Wednesday.

Smith, a retired security officer and grandfather of 12, said in the release he’d been collecting lottery tickets since the 1960s and had piles of unchecked tickets he “wasn’t in a rush” to check.

“I always told myself, ‘I’ll check them when I have the time,’ ” he said in the release.

Around a month before the winning ticket expired, the New York Lotto tried to get the word out and find the mystery player.

A TV newscast inspired Smith to check his old tickets in his closet.

He found the winning ticket they talked about on the news in a stack of old tickets stashed in his favorite t-shirt.

“I stood there for a minute thinking, ‘Do I see what I think I see?’ I had to stick my head out the window and breathe in some fresh air,” he said in the press release. “ I was in serious doubt. I really had to convince myself this was real.”

The lottery just released his name this week after a completed review.

Smith said he will receive the $24.1 million in payments over the next 26 years. To put it in perspective, he’ll get about $926,900 before taxes every year.

He said he plans on having an “all-family discussion” on what to do with the money.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Harvey the Hurricane Hawk getting care for injury after taxi cab rescue

    Harvey the Hurricane Hawk was rescued on Saturday, Aug. 26 by a taxi cab driver and is now being cared for by TWRC Wildlife Center’s Rehabilitation Coordinator. He is being treated for an injury that prevents him from flying. The center is asking for donations to care for Harvey and other animals after the storm at http://www.twrcwildlifecenter.org/donate/

Harvey the Hurricane Hawk getting care for injury after taxi cab rescue

Harvey the Hurricane Hawk getting care for injury after taxi cab rescue 0:53

Harvey the Hurricane Hawk getting care for injury after taxi cab rescue
Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

View More Video